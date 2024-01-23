Jobs: City of Mountlake Terrace - Student Intern III – Stormwater

Student Intern III – Stormwater

Category Part-Time Employment OpportunitiesSalary $23.33 per hourPublished Jan 19, 2024Learn how small cities protect local creeks and lakes from water pollution and increase tree canopy. Responsibilities will include fieldwork, data analysis, design of education/outreach materials, and updating of city web content. Provides the opportunity to develop skills in municipal stormwater work, including lake and stormwater system water quality sampling, creating/updating materials for public outreach & involvement, GIS analysis, and field screening of stream stormwater outfalls for pollutants. There will also be opportunities to work on long-term planning efforts for the city’s urban forestry plan, street tree inventory, and 2024 stormwater comprehensive plan.Temporary position with an anticipated term of 3-4 months, with the potential for extension to part-time work during the following academic year.