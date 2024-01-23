Jobs: City of Mountlake Terrace - Student Intern III – Stormwater
Tuesday, January 23, 2024
Student Intern III – Stormwater
Status Open
Status Open
Category Part-Time Employment Opportunities
Salary $23.33 per hour
Published Jan 19, 2024
Learn how small cities protect local creeks and lakes from water pollution and increase tree canopy. Responsibilities will include fieldwork, data analysis, design of education/outreach materials, and updating of city web content. Provides the opportunity to develop skills in municipal stormwater work, including lake and stormwater system water quality sampling, creating/updating materials for public outreach & involvement, GIS analysis, and field screening of stream stormwater outfalls for pollutants. There will also be opportunities to work on long-term planning efforts for the city’s urban forestry plan, street tree inventory, and 2024 stormwater comprehensive plan.
Temporary position with an anticipated term of 3-4 months, with the potential for extension to part-time work during the following academic year.
Job description
