Shorewood Girls Wrestling redemption comes in the form of WESCo South 3A League Title

Shorewood Dual Meet Champions

Photo by Jeremy Tantrum

By Tricia and Derek Norton





Early in the season the Stormray girls lost to the Edmonds Woodway Warrior girls in a match that showcased the lean lineup and youth of the Shorewood lineup.





Thursday night at Archbishop Murphy, the Stormrays showed what a season of hard practices and challenging competition can do as they beat the Warriors 39-27.





The Stormrays also rolled through the Shorecrest girls team 48-12 to clinch the league title.





Freshman Kiyomi Hakuno came through with a huge pin

Photo by Jeremy Tantrum

In the Edmonds Woodway match, Stormray Freshman Kiyomi Hakuno came through with a huge pin, her first of the season.

Additional wins and pins by Libby Norton, Finley Houck, Ellie Van Horn, Izzy Crave and Abi Chishungu helped secure the lead.





Additional wins and pins by Libby Norton, Finley Houck, Ellie Van Horn, Izzy Crave and Abi Chishungu helped secure the lead.





Freshman Sarah Norton got a first round pin against Shorecrest

Photo by Jeremy Tantrum

Against Shorecrest, freshman Sarah Norton got a first round pin, as did sophomore Elie Van Horn. Libby Norton, Finley Houck and Aly Fellores prevailed with second round pins.



Against Shorecrest, freshman Sarah Norton got a first round pin, as did sophomore Elie Van Horn. Libby Norton, Finley Houck and Aly Fellores prevailed with second round pins.

The Stormray girls are looking forward to the postseason where they will defend their second place team title at the Sub-Regional tournament at Juanita High School on Friday February 2nd, and their first place Regional title at Monroe on Saturday February 9th.





Aly Fellores (left). Photo by Jeremy Tantrum

Box Score Shorewood vs. Edmonds Woodway (Girls)

Final Score 39-27



100--Double Forfeit

105--Libby Norton (SW) pin Lena Kubler :25

110--Kiyomi Hakuno (SW) pin Isabella Caparasso 5:31

115--Finley Houck (SW) dec Hannah Baldock 8-4

120--Corbyn Foster (EW) received FF

125--Leslee Chavez (EW) received FF

130--Ellie Van Horn (SW) pinned Emily Reed 5:02

135--Lily Frank (EW) dec Aly Fellores 4-2

140--Izzy Crave (SW) pinned Caitlyn Gallagher :53

145--Grace Fitting (EW) pinned Cora Morgan 1:56

155--Sarah Norton (SW) received FF

170--Stephanie Cesar (EW) pinned Natalia Pittman 1:15

190--Abi Chishungu (SW) pinned Mere Elridge 1:24




