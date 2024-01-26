Shorewood Girls Wrestling redemption comes in the form of WESCo South 3A League Title
Friday, January 26, 2024
Early in the season the Stormray girls lost to the Edmonds Woodway Warrior girls in a match that showcased the lean lineup and youth of the Shorewood lineup.
Thursday night at Archbishop Murphy, the Stormrays showed what a season of hard practices and challenging competition can do as they beat the Warriors 39-27.
The Stormrays also rolled through the Shorecrest girls team 48-12 to clinch the league title.
|Freshman Kiyomi Hakuno came through with a huge pin
Photo by Jeremy Tantrum
In the Edmonds Woodway match, Stormray Freshman Kiyomi Hakuno came through with a huge pin, her first of the season.
Additional wins and pins by Libby Norton, Finley Houck, Ellie Van Horn, Izzy Crave and Abi Chishungu helped secure the lead.
|Freshman Sarah Norton got a first round pin against Shorecrest
Photo by Jeremy Tantrum
Against Shorecrest, freshman Sarah Norton got a first round pin, as did sophomore Elie Van Horn. Libby Norton, Finley Houck and Aly Fellores prevailed with second round pins.
The Stormray girls are looking forward to the postseason where they will defend their second place team title at the Sub-Regional tournament at Juanita High School on Friday February 2nd, and their first place Regional title at Monroe on Saturday February 9th.
|Aly Fellores (left). Photo by Jeremy Tantrum
Box Score Shorewood vs. Edmonds Woodway (Girls)
Final Score 39-27
100--Double Forfeit
105--Libby Norton (SW) pin Lena Kubler :25
110--Kiyomi Hakuno (SW) pin Isabella Caparasso 5:31
115--Finley Houck (SW) dec Hannah Baldock 8-4
120--Corbyn Foster (EW) received FF
125--Leslee Chavez (EW) received FF
130--Ellie Van Horn (SW) pinned Emily Reed 5:02
135--Lily Frank (EW) dec Aly Fellores 4-2
140--Izzy Crave (SW) pinned Caitlyn Gallagher :53
145--Grace Fitting (EW) pinned Cora Morgan 1:56
155--Sarah Norton (SW) received FF
170--Stephanie Cesar (EW) pinned Natalia Pittman 1:15
190--Abi Chishungu (SW) pinned Mere Elridge 1:24
|Finley Houck took down her opponent
Photo by Jeremy Tantrum
Box Score Shorewood vs. Shorecrest (Girls)
100--Double Forfeit
105--Double Forfeit
110--Libby Norton (SW) pinned Rebecca Rhodes 3:06
115--Finley Houck (SW) pinned Ryan McElmurry 2:16
120--Camille Alfonse (SC) received FF
125--Double FF
130--Ellie Van Horn (SW) pinned Lily Fredericks 1:46
135--Aly Fellores (SW) pinned Alexa Ray-Aguilar 3:50
140--Izzy Crave received FF (And won exhibition match against Ellie Noble from Lynnwood)
145--Cora Morgan received FF (And won exhibition match against Gracie Garibay from Archbishop)
155--Sarah Norton (SW) pinned Simon Stebbins 1:59
170--Abi Chishungu received FF (And won exhibition match against Julia Cox from Meadowdale)
