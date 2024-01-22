Adventures of an Icebreaker: New Year's Eve at the bottom of the earth

Meeting the strange creatures

Photo by PA3 Graves

As the clock ticked down to midnight, the Polar Star was in the midst of breaking a channel through the frozen McMurdo Sound. As the clock ticked down to midnight, the Polar Star was in the midst of breaking a channel through the frozen McMurdo Sound.





Karaoke for New Year;s

Photo by PA3 Graves

Our crew gathered for a one-of-a-kind celebration featuring karaoke, sparkling cider toasts, and a ball drop to count down to 2024. Our crew gathered for a one-of-a-kind celebration featuring karaoke, sparkling cider toasts, and a ball drop to count down to 2024.





All hands on ice

Photo by PA3 Graves

Just a couple of days prior, the crew held their first all-hands meeting on the ice, which included several awards and advancements. Just a couple of days prior, the crew held their first all-hands meeting on the ice, which included several awards and advancements.









This was followed by a couple of hours of ice liberty, with the ice rescue team seizing the opportunity to refine their skills and practice recovery techniques as the brow was lowered.







