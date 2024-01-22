Adventures of an Icebreaker: New Year's Eve at the bottom of the earth
Monday, January 22, 2024
|Meeting the strange creatures
Photo by PA3 Graves
As the clock ticked down to midnight, the Polar Star was in the midst of breaking a channel through the frozen McMurdo Sound.
|Karaoke for New Year;s
Photo by PA3 Graves
Our crew gathered for a one-of-a-kind celebration featuring karaoke, sparkling cider toasts, and a ball drop to count down to 2024.
|All hands on ice
Photo by PA3 Graves
Just a couple of days prior, the crew held their first all-hands meeting on the ice, which included several awards and advancements.
This was followed by a couple of hours of ice liberty, with the ice rescue team seizing the opportunity to refine their skills and practice recovery techniques as the brow was lowered.
