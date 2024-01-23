Shorewood Big Band Dance 2024
Tuesday, January 23, 2024
The Shorewood High School Jazz Bands are hosting their annual Big Band Dance on Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 7pm in the Shorewood commons.
This family friendly evening is a public event open to anyone.
The night will include a group swing dance lesson with professional instructor, Jonathan Keith. Then dance along or simply enjoy performances from the Einstein Middle School Jazz Bands and Shorewood High School Jazz Bands as they take you back in time with classic swing dance standards. Concessions, desserts, and specialty items will be available for sale at the event.
Get your tickets in advance through Brown Paper Tickets. All ticket proceeds help support the jazz program.
