Shoreline Rotary meets January 24, 2024 at the Virtue Cellar Tasting Room in Edmonds

Monday, January 22, 2024

Photo courtesy Virtue Cellar
Shoreline Rotary meets Wednesday January 24, 2024 from 5:30-7pm at the Virtue Cellar Tasting Room 558 Main St Suite 104, Edmonds, WA 98020.

Come to check out the brand new Tasting Room for Virtue cellars.

Virtue Cellars is a small family winery located in the Richmond Beach neighborhood of Shoreline, producing small lot, terroir-focused wines from the most unique vineyards in Washington State. 

Quality is at the heart of everything they do at Virtue. Producing less than 2000 cases per year, their wines are hand-made by the owners of the company (Kevin Mueller and Jake Edens) with purposeful production techniques and meticulous attention to detail.

Their winemaking philosophy focuses on production of small lot, single-vineyard / single-varietal wines that showcase unique aromas and flavors of specific sites, which are often lost in larger production wines. 

No artificial flavors, colors or additives are ever used in the production of our wines.
Our goal is to ensure that every bottle of Virtue delivers a unique and enjoyable tasting experience, along with an origin story all its own.
If you need help with parking, please email Micah at micahblair@msn.com and he will meet you at the curb and park your car for you.


Posted by DKH at 3:43 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  