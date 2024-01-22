Shoreline Rotary meets January 24, 2024 at the Virtue Cellar Tasting Room in Edmonds

Photo courtesy Virtue Cellar Shoreline Rotary meets Wednesday January 24, 2024 from 5:30-7pm at the Virtue Cellar Tasting Room Shoreline Rotary meets Wednesday January 24, 2024 from 5:30-7pm at the Virtue Cellar Tasting Room 558 Main St Suite 104, Edmonds, WA 98020





Quality is at the heart of everything they do at Virtue. Producing less than 2000 cases per year, their wines are hand-made by the owners of the company (Kevin Mueller and Jake Edens) with purposeful production techniques and meticulous attention to detail.



Their winemaking philosophy focuses on production of small lot, single-vineyard / single-varietal wines that showcase unique aromas and flavors of specific sites, which are often lost in larger production wines.





No artificial flavors, colors or additives are ever used in the production of our wines.

Our goal is to ensure that every bottle of Virtue delivers a unique and enjoyable tasting experience, along with an origin story all its own.





If you need help with parking, please email Micah at micahblair@msn.com and he will meet you at the curb and park your car for you.

Come to check out the brand new Tasting Room for Virtue cellars.Virtue Cellars is a small family winery located in the Richmond Beach neighborhood of Shoreline, producing small lot, terroir-focused wines from the most unique vineyards in Washington State.