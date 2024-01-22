Kindness Week at Echo Lake Elementary

Monday, January 22, 2024

Bee Kind at Echo Lake elementary
Photo by Karen Nicholson

By Karen Nicholson

Echo Lake Elementary is participating in The Great Kindness Challenge for the ninth year. 

We will be focusing on kindness the week of January 22 - 26, 2024 with fun spirit days, activities and kicking it all off with an assembly on Monday.

Each day of the week has a theme

The assembly will feature our district superintendent and student speakers sharing about kindness, as well as a slide show and student singing.
 
This year our theme is Bee Kind. Students have shared ideas on how to be kind and we have built a hive of ideas in our main hallway.


Posted by DKH at 4:02 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  