Kindness Week at Echo Lake Elementary

Bee Kind at Echo Lake elementary

Photo by Karen Nicholson

By Karen Nicholson By Karen Nicholson





Echo Lake Elementary is participating in The Great Kindness Challenge for the ninth year.





We will be focusing on kindness the week of January 22 - 26, 2024 with fun spirit days, activities and kicking it all off with an assembly on Monday.





Each day of the week has a theme

The assembly will feature our district superintendent and student speakers sharing about kindness, as well as a slide show and student singing. The assembly will feature our district superintendent and student speakers sharing about kindness, as well as a slide show and student singing.

This year our theme is Bee Kind. Students have shared ideas on how to be kind and we have built a hive of ideas in our main hallway.