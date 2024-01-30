You can run but you can't hide - Shoreline Police catch a burglar in the act

Photo courtesy Shoreline Police

Early Saturday morning, January 27, 2024, Shoreline Police officers responded to a burglary in progress at a business on the 18000 block of Aurora Ave N. Early Saturday morning, January 27, 2024, Shoreline Police officers responded to a burglary in progress at a business on the 18000 block of Aurora Ave N.





Upon arrival, an officer discovered a shattered window and spotted a suspect inside. Startled by the officer, the suspect attempted to flee through the same entry point, only to find another officer waiting.





Cornered, the suspect retreated into the business, trying desperately to escape through a side door, but to no avail as officers had already secured the area.





Refusing to surrender, the suspect remained inside the building, prompting Shoreline Fire to lend a helping hand in prying open the front doors. Finally, after a tense standoff, the subject was successfully apprehended.



Great work by our officers and the assistance of the Shoreline Fire Department for their service and commitment to safeguarding our community.



The suspect was taken into custody for Burglary in the 2nd degree.





