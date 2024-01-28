Local students make the Fall 2023 Dean's List at St. Olaf College
Sunday, January 28, 2024
The following local students made the Fall 2023 Dean's List at St. Olaf College.
The Dean's List is a scholarly award for students who demonstrate academic excellence.
HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, MAJORS (if listed), PARENTS (if listed)
North Seattle, WA
- Ani Krabill, Social Work, Ronald Krabill and Nancy Chupp
- Joy Brandenstein, , Dale Brandenstein and Laura McMillan
- Megan Peery, Social Work, Robin Peery
Located on 300 acres in Northfield, Minn., St. Olaf College is a residential liberal arts institution with an enrollment of more than 3,000 students offering over 85 undergraduate majors, concentrations, and pre-professional tracks.
