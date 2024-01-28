Local students make the Fall 2023 Dean's List at St. Olaf College

Sunday, January 28, 2024

St. Olaf College
NORTHFIELD, Minn.

The following local students made the Fall 2023 Dean's List at St. Olaf College. 

The Dean's List is a scholarly award for students who demonstrate academic excellence.

HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, MAJORS (if listed), PARENTS (if listed)

North Seattle, WA
  • Ani Krabill, Social Work, Ronald Krabill and Nancy Chupp
Shoreline, WA
  • Joy Brandenstein, , Dale Brandenstein and Laura McMillan
  • Megan Peery, Social Work, Robin Peery

Located on 300 acres in Northfield, Minn., St. Olaf College is a residential liberal arts institution with an enrollment of more than 3,000 students offering over 85 undergraduate majors, concentrations, and pre-professional tracks. 


Posted by DKH at 2:08 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  