Shorecrest Hip Hop team has a busy season
Friday, January 26, 2024
|Shorecrest Hip Hop team
Photo courtesy Shorecrest Athletics
Shorecrest's Hip Hop Varsity team is co-captained by Solyana Abraham and Nuhamin Tesfihuen.
After securing a strong, Districts-qualifying 2nd place win at Shorewood's first competition in December and producing a successful dance show with three nearly sold out shows just last weekend, SC Hip Hop was back to competing on Saturday, at Redmond High School.
They have two more competitions in their regular season coming up in February at Kentlake and Kentwood.
-Alan Bruns, SC Athletic Director
