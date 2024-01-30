Leroy McVay - 11-3-1932 – 12-25-2023 - retired Shoreline Firefighter

Leroy McVay 1932-2023 11/3/1932 – 12/25/2023 11/3/1932 – 12/25/2023





Captain McVay was one of the first full time employees hired by King County Fire District #4 (now Shoreline Fire) on January 1, 1957.





Leroy loved aviation and worked for Boeing in Seattle and was proud to be a flightline inspector for the first 707. Then, while visiting his wife’s parents one evening, the fire department arrived a couple of houses away and he watched as they extinguished a house fire.





Leroy was so impressed with this, he signed up to become a volunteer firefighter just days later. He worked his way up the ladder to full time firefighter, training officer and retired as Captain of Shoreline Fire District 4 in 1982 after 28 years.



