NW Flower and Garden Show presents The Big British Tea Wednesday February 14, 2024

Saturday, January 27, 2024


THE BIG BRITISH TEA
SEATTLE CONVENTION CENTER, ROOM 3AB
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 14, 2024 -  4:30pm TO 6:00pm

Join garden guests from across the pond for a traditional - and tasty - afternoon tea! 

Enjoy a menu of nibbles, sweets and “a cuppa” with a tea specialist sharing pointers on taste and “proper” preparation. 

NWFGF Garden Judge Jo Thompson, “Mr. Plant Geek” Michael Perry, and resilience expert Kim Stoddart will participate in a brief panel, answer questions then mix and mingle while signing their beautiful books. There may be a few other surprise goodies as well!

Price: $150 single

(ticket includes admission to the Northwest Flower & Garden Festival, swag bag with garden tool, seeds and a panelist’s book)

Click here for more details and to secure your spot.


