NW Flower and Garden Show presents The Big British Tea Wednesday February 14, 2024

THE BIG BRITISH TEA

SEATTLE CONVENTION CENTER, ROOM 3AB

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 14, 2024 - 4:30pm TO 6:00pm

Enjoy a menu of nibbles, sweets and “a cuppa” with a tea specialist sharing pointers on taste and “proper” preparation.

NWFGF Garden Judge Jo Thompson, “Mr. Plant Geek” Michael Perry, and resilience expert Kim Stoddart will participate in a brief panel, answer questions then mix and mingle while signing their beautiful books. There may be a few other surprise goodies as well!Price: $150 single(ticket includes admission to the Northwest Flower & Garden Festival, swag bag with garden tool, seeds and a panelist’s book) Click here for more details and to secure your spot.