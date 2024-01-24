Shorecrest sports roundup: Basketball

Wednesday, January 24, 2024

Shorecrest Basketball
By Alan Bruns, AD

Shorecrest girls basketball
Girls Basketball

8-6 overall, 2-6 in Wesco, battling to end the season in a position to host a 1st round playoff game
  • Cassie Chesnut: averaging 14.3 points per game, with a season high 31 points against Meadowdale
  • Lexi Paule - top defender with 2.3 steals per game
  • Jocelyn Wirch - team leader in assists, 5.6 a game
Boys Basketball

9-6 overall, 7-3 in Wesco, and among a group of teams in the 3rd place position in league
  • Junior Kagarabi - leads team with 18 pts and 3 assists per game 
  • Devan Jones - team leader in rebounds with 5 per game
