Shorecrest sports roundup: Basketball

Cassie Chesnut: averaging 14.3 points per game, with a season high 31 points against Meadowdale

Lexi Paule - top defender with 2.3 steals per game

Jocelyn Wirch - team leader in assists, 5.6 a game

Boys Basketball





9-6 overall, 7-3 in Wesco, and among a group of teams in the 3rd place position in league

Junior Kagarabi - leads team with 18 pts and 3 assists per game

Devan Jones - team leader in rebounds with 5 per game





8-6 overall, 2-6 in Wesco, battling to end the season in a position to host a 1st round playoff game