Shorecrest sports roundup: Basketball
Wednesday, January 24, 2024
Shorecrest Basketball
By Alan Bruns, AD
8-6 overall, 2-6 in Wesco, battling to end the season in a position to host a 1st round playoff game
- Cassie Chesnut: averaging 14.3 points per game, with a season high 31 points against Meadowdale
- Lexi Paule - top defender with 2.3 steals per game
- Jocelyn Wirch - team leader in assists, 5.6 a game
|Shorecrest girls in action
Boys Basketball
9-6 overall, 7-3 in Wesco, and among a group of teams in the 3rd place position in league
- Junior Kagarabi - leads team with 18 pts and 3 assists per game
- Devan Jones - team leader in rebounds with 5 per game
|Shorecrest boys in action
|Shorecrest jump shot
