School board meeting Tuesday includes report on 2024 Enrollment and Nov-Dec 2023 Financial Update
Sunday, January 28, 2024
Shoreline Center, Board Room (off the lobby, 1st Ave entrance)
|Shoreline Center 1st Ave NE Entrance
Tuesday January 30, 2024 School Board Regular Meeting, 6:00pm - 8:00pm
18560 1st Ave. NE, Shoreline, WA 98155
The Shoreline School Board will hold a Regular Board Meeting in person in the Board Room of the Shoreline Center (18560 1st Ave. NE) and streamed via Zoom.
Reports and Presentations
https://app.eduportal.com/share/a7059532-bca2-11ee-a457-06c64aa3b8d4
Zoom Information
Public Comment
If you would like to provide written public comment in advance of the regular board meeting, you can do so by 12:00pm on the day of the meeting, and it will be provided to the Board.
- First Reading: New Policy 6225, Use of Electronic Signature
- January 2024 Enrollment and November and December 2023 Financial Update
- 2024 Legislative Session Update
