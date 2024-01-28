School board meeting Tuesday includes report on 2024 Enrollment and Nov-Dec 2023 Financial Update

Sunday, January 28, 2024

Shoreline Center 1st Ave NE Entrance

Tuesday January 30, 2024 School Board Regular Meeting, 6:00pm - 8:00pm
Shoreline Center, Board Room (off the lobby, 1st Ave entrance)
18560 1st Ave. NE, Shoreline, WA 98155

The Shoreline School Board will hold a Regular Board Meeting in person in the Board Room of the Shoreline Center (18560 1st Ave. NE) and streamed via Zoom.

Reports and Presentations
  • First Reading: New Policy 6225, Use of Electronic Signature
  • January 2024 Enrollment and November and December 2023 Financial Update
  • 2024 Legislative Session Update
Meeting Agenda

https://app.eduportal.com/share/a7059532-bca2-11ee-a457-06c64aa3b8d4

Zoom Information
Dial-In Phone Numbers: 1-253-215-8782 or 1-669-900-6833

Public Comment

If you would like to provide written public comment in advance of the regular board meeting, you can do so by 12:00pm on the day of the meeting, and it will be provided to the Board.

