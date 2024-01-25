Registration open for new class from Washington Institute for Parent Leadership and Advocacy

Get inspired to take action and make a difference in your community and in your child’s school! The Institute for Parent Leadership and Advocacy (IPLA) is a free online advocacy and civic participation course for Washington parents and those who work with families.





This 11-week, transformative, and empowering online course is based on social justice and will help you understand how Washington's local and state systems are structured, how you can become fully engaged in your community and public schools, speak confidently with decision-makers, and advocate for what matters most to you.”



Registration for The Washington Institute for Parent Leadership and Advocacy, session Spring 2024 is now open! Classes in English and Spanish start March 2, 2024. All classes are conducted online.







For more information and to apply, click here







