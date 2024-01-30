Alta North City (aka Leena's building)



Alta North City apartment building (aka Leena's building) construction, taken Monday, January 30, 2024 by David Carlos.

Alta North City apartment building (aka Leena's building) construction, taken Monday, January 30, 2024 by David Carlos.





The previous building on this site on 15th NE in North City housed the popular Leena's Cafe and was owned by the family. They sold the property to a developer with the understanding that a section of the ground floor would be designated for a new Leena's Cafe.





Ground floor space in buildings in commercial zones have to be set up for businesses, but owners have not been compelled to recruit businesses.





--Diane Hettrick







