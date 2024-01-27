North Seattle student makes Dean's List at Southwestern College for Fall 2023

WINFIELD, Kan. (Jan 18, 2024) - Top scholars at Southwestern College in Winfield and at Southwestern College Professional Studies have been announced with the release of the Dean's Honor Roll for the fall 2023 semester. 

Full-time students who earned grade point averages of at least 3.70 (4.0 equals an A) were eligible for the honor.

Gannon Dow of Seattle

Southwestern College is a private liberal arts college, founded in 1885 by Methodists in south central Kansas. Today its Winfield campus is the residential hub that guides students to lives of meaning and service, with well-rounded academic and extra-curricular offerings attracting traditional-aged students from throughout the nation and world.


