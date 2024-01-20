Volunteer "chefs" needed at St. Dunstan's to help feed the hungry

Kitchen volunteers at work at St. Dunstan's

Photo courtesy St. Dunstan's

For over ten years St. Dunstan's Episcopal Church in Shoreline has held a weekly Community Dinner every Tuesday, serving a buffet in the parish hall and delivering hot meals to four homeless encampments in Shoreline and Seattle.





A dedicated group of volunteers, both parishioners and generous friends and neighbors, puts this on as a way to show God’s love to our community and especially to those in need. Altogether we feed 250-300 people every Tuesday.





A buffet is served every Tuesday in the parish hall

Photo courtesy St. Dunstan's

Our beloved head cook, Dan, needs to take some time off for health reasons. One or two volunteers are needed, perhaps a retired couple with extra time, to fill in overseeing our Tuesday Community Dinners. Experience in a commercial kitchen is not required; we will gladly train you.





Food is delivered to four homeless encampments

Photo courtesy St. Dunstan's

Duties include planning the weekly menu; gleaning food donations from local agencies; meal preparation and cooking on Mondays at the church with a team of volunteers; and supervising cooking, distribution of hot food to homeless camps, and serving of a buffet dinner at the church on Tuesdays.









Can you and a partner or friend step forward to help? Or do you know someone who fits the bill? Interested people can contact St. Dunstan's at 206-363-4319 or office@sdchp.org or email Deacon Alan Christensen. This is a substantial time commitment, but Dan will be available some of the time to provide guidance.












