On this day in 2001, the Duwamish Tribe received federal recognition, which was taken away from them two days later
Saturday, January 20, 2024
|Duwamish Westcoast Canoe with traditional longhouse in background, Cedar River, 1893 Courtesy University of Oregon Special Collections (PH01_BX13_1418). Reprinted from HistoryLink.org
HistoryLink.org
On January 19, 2001, the Duwamish Tribe wins federal recognition.
However, fewer than 48 hours later, the tribe learns that President George W. Bush has suspended a batch of President Clinton's 11th-hour orders, including federal recognition of the Duwamish.
The Duwamish were the indigenous inhabitants of the Seattle area. They have been seeking recognition since 1979, when U.S. District Judge George Boldt (1903-1984) found that the tribe had not existed continuously as an organized tribe (within the meaning of federal law) from 1855 to the present, and was therefore ineligible for treaty fishing rights.
Read the entire article at HistoryLink.org File 2951
