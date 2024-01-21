Coming up in Spring: 2024 Home Improvement Workshops in Shoreline
Sunday, January 21, 2024
They will again have three workshops in the Spring of 2024 (March, April, and May). They have expanded the number of vendors and building industry representatives for the free vendor fair in the lobby.
All workshops hosted at Shoreline City Hall, 17500 Midvale Ave N.
- Tuesday, March 26, 2024, 6:00pm - 8:00pm
- Tuesday, April 23, 2024, 6:00pm - 8:00pm
- Tuesday, May 21, 2024, 6:00pm - 8:00pm
New for 2024, a free presentation on Middle Housing, which will provide future options on residential sites, and a free presentation on Decks 101, which will cover residential decks.
There is a webpage for the events where you can register to talk to a city staffer about your proposed home improvement project. You can also use the QR code in the flyer. The group workshops and vendor tables do not require registration.
