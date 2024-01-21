Coming up in Spring: 2024 Home Improvement Workshops in Shoreline



Shoreline staff are getting ready for the 2024 Home Improvement Workshops and Vendor Fair

Tuesday, March 26, 2024, 6:00pm - 8:00pm

Tuesday, April 23, 2024, 6:00pm - 8:00pm

Tuesday, May 21, 2024, 6:00pm - 8:00pm



where you can register to talk to a city staffer about your proposed home improvement project. You can also use the QR code in the flyer. The group workshops and vendor tables do not require registration. New for 2024, a free presentation on Middle Housing, which will provide future options on residential sites, and a free presentation on Decks 101, which will cover residential decks.





They will again have three workshops in the Spring of 2024 (March, April, and May). They have expanded the number of vendors and building industry representatives for the free vendor fair in the lobby.