Books: The Short Bible: A Chronological Summary of the Old and New Testaments

Many struggle to read the Bible to its entirety as they find it long, complicated, hard to read and not organized in chronological order.





Puget Sound resident Peter J. Bylsma has spent years summarizing complex issues and putting them into lay terms. His debut book, “The Short Bible: A Chronological Summary of the Old and New Testaments,” offers an innovative and easy-to-understand guide to understanding the Bible.



In the book, Dr. Bylsma summarizes the books of the Old and New Testaments in 25 easy-to-read chapters, capturing the epic stories, characters and main ideas.





Dr. Bylsma provides a clear explanation of the Bible’s most important themes as many of them relate to current world events and personal struggles.





Social, economic and political issues as well as other topics such as discrimination, power, justice, truth, freedom and money are all part of current conversations around the world and are discussed throughout the Bible.





Peter J. Bylsma earned his bachelor’s degree in psychology from Wheaton College, and a master’s degree in public administration and a doctorate in education leadership and policy from the University of Washington.





Dr. Bylsma served 10 years in Christian agencies before working 30 years in public sector positions at international, federal, state and local levels. He has researched many topics in an objective and nonpartisan manner and summarized the issues for busy leaders. Dr. Bylsma currently resides in the Puget Sound region of Washington state where he has lived for the past 24 years.











