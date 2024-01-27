February 2024 Author Events at Third Place Books
Saturday, January 27, 2024
Third Place Books
Lake Forest Park
February 2024 EVENTS
Unless ticketed, events are free and open to the public. See thirdplacebooks.com for details.
(★) – denotes ticketed event
(⁂) – denotes event for children or middle grade readers
Thursday, February 1 at 7pm (Third Place Books Lake Forest Park)
Becky Gibler with Debby Handrich
Wherever The Road… A Journey of Self-Discovery in the Second Year After the Loss of My Love
Tuesday, February 6 at 7pm (Third Place Books Lake Forest Park)
Nancy Horan
The House of Lincoln: A Novel
⁂★Wednesday, February 7 at 6pm (Third Place Books Lake Forest Park)
Alan Gratz
Heroes: A Novel of Pearl Harbor
*TICKETS REQUIRED*
★Thursday, February 8 at 7pm (Third Place Books Lake Forest Park)
Ijeoma Oluo with Gabriel Teodros
Be a Revolution: How Everyday People Are Fighting Oppression and Changing the World—and How You Can, Too
*TICKETS REQUIRED*
Tuesday, February 13 at 7pm (Third Place Books Lake Forest Park)
Susan Elizabeth Phillips with Christina Dodd and Jayne Ann Krentz
Simply the Best: A Chicago Stars Novel
Thursday, February 15 at 7pm (Third Place Books Lake Forest Park)
Jeffrey Siger
At Any Cost (Chief Inspector Andreas Kaldis Mystery #13)
Monday, February 19 at 6:30pm (Third Place Books Lake Forest Park)
Local Author Open Mic
Monday, February 26 at 7pm (Third Place Books Lake Forest Park)
Cory Doctorow with Neal Stephenson
The Bezzle: A Martin Hench Novel
Third Place Books is located on the upper level of Town Center at the intersection of Bothell and BallingerWay in Lake Forest Park.
