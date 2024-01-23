Call for playwrights: Edmonds Driftwood Players 13th Annual Festival of Shorts



Submit an original script for a short play based on the following guidelines:

Run time between 10 and 12 minutes

Minimum 2 characters – maximum 5 characters

Can be staged with minimal sets, props, and costumes.

Limited foul language

Be sure to incorporate the theme of “Silver Linings” into your story

To be eligible for consideration, the play cannot have been previously produced beyond a staged or feedback reading

Submit your play by 11:59pm Pacific Standard Time on Sunday, March 17, 2024 to Shorts@EdmondsDriftwoodPlayers.org. Submit two separate documents:









Edmonds Driftwood Players is pleased to announce our theme and call for submissions for our 13th Annual Festival of Shorts.Our annual playwriting festival provides an opportunity for playwrights to have their works brought to life on stage, as well as gain recognition and potential awards. Some past winners have later been developed into full-length award-winning plays!The festival this year will be presented in five performances June 27-30, 2024, featuring eight shorts finalists. The theme for 2024 is “Silver Linings: a consoling or hopeful prospect.” We would love to see both comedic and dramatic stories with uplifting endings.The finalists are selected from submissions from around the globe. Our volunteer readers and judges are local Seattle-area theatre lovers and playwrights. To keep the process as fair as possible, our readers are given blind copies of script submissions for judging.After the closing performance, we will announce the winners for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Place Judges’ Awards and Overall Audience Favorite.To enter your short play in the festival, please follow the instructions below: