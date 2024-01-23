Call for playwrights: Edmonds Driftwood Players 13th Annual Festival of Shorts
Tuesday, January 23, 2024
Edmonds Driftwood Players is pleased to announce our theme and call for submissions for our 13th Annual Festival of Shorts.
Our annual playwriting festival provides an opportunity for playwrights to have their works brought to life on stage, as well as gain recognition and potential awards. Some past winners have later been developed into full-length award-winning plays!
The festival this year will be presented in five performances June 27-30, 2024, featuring eight shorts finalists. The theme for 2024 is “Silver Linings: a consoling or hopeful prospect.” We would love to see both comedic and dramatic stories with uplifting endings.
The finalists are selected from submissions from around the globe. Our volunteer readers and judges are local Seattle-area theatre lovers and playwrights. To keep the process as fair as possible, our readers are given blind copies of script submissions for judging.
After the closing performance, we will announce the winners for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Place Judges’ Awards and Overall Audience Favorite.
To enter your short play in the festival, please follow the instructions below:
Submit an original script for a short play based on the following guidelines:
- Run time between 10 and 12 minutes
- Minimum 2 characters – maximum 5 characters
- Can be staged with minimal sets, props, and costumes.
- Limited foul language
- Be sure to incorporate the theme of “Silver Linings” into your story
- To be eligible for consideration, the play cannot have been previously produced beyond a staged or feedback reading
- Submit your play by 11:59pm Pacific Standard Time on Sunday, March 17, 2024 to Shorts@EdmondsDriftwoodPlayers.org.
- A single cover page with the title of your play and your full name, address, email address and phone number.
- The original short submission (Standard Stage Play Format. For an example, please click HERE) with the script and title of the play ONLY. No identifying information about the playwright is to appear in this “blind” copy. All plays which fail to submit a blind copy of their play will be disqualified. The blind copy of the script preserves anonymity in our reader selections to keep the process as fair for playwrights as possible.
Ticketing information to attend the festival is below:
WHEN: June 27-30, 2024 - Thursdays-Saturdays at 8pm; Saturday and Sunday at 2pm (5 total performances).
TICKETS: $20 General Adults (ages 19-59); $18 Junior/Senior/Military. Available online or by phone at 425-774-9600. Discounted tickets for groups of 10+ people are also available.
Thank you to First Financial Northwest Bank for sponsoring the 13th Annual Festival of Shorts, and to our Season 65 Sponsors: Rick Steves’ Europe, Windermere Real Estate Edmonds, Templar Financial Services, and Down Easy Salsa.
About Edmonds Driftwood Players: Edmonds Driftwood Players is a volunteer-based, non-profit community theatre with the mission to produce live theatre that entertains, enriches and engages the community. Established in 1958, it is one of the oldest operating community theatres in Washington State.
Performances at the Wade James Theatre, 950 Main Street, Edmonds.
