Local students named to Dean's List at Gonzaga University
Sunday, January 28, 2024
|Gonzaga University, Spokane WA
SPOKANE, WA - The following local residents have earned placement on the Gonzaga University Dean's List for fall semester 2023. Students must earn a 3.5 to 3.84 grade-point average to be listed.
HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME
North Seattle, WA
- Hannah Embry
- Sean Essad
- Molly Mazure
- Cooper McKenny
- Ethan Petrie
- Henry Seward
- Harrison Sheldon
- Mae Skokan
- Anna Thomas
- Lauren Adams
- Hailey Belfie
- Chloe Brockway-Langehaug
- Haley Cavanaugh
