Local students named to Dean's List at Gonzaga University

Gonzaga University, Spokane WA

SPOKANE, WA - The following local residents have earned placement on the Gonzaga University Dean's List for fall semester 2023. Students must earn a 3.5 to 3.84 grade-point average to be listed.

Hannah Embry

Sean Essad

Molly Mazure

Cooper McKenny

Ethan Petrie

Henry Seward

Harrison Sheldon

Mae Skokan

Anna Thomas

Lauren Adams

Hailey Belfie

Chloe Brockway-Langehaug

Haley Cavanaugh









