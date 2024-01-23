The Right to Read - free film screening Wednesday, January 24, 2024



Shoreline School District and Shoreline PTA Council are hosting a free screening of the film "The Right to Read" this Wednesday, January 24, 2024 from 6-8pm at the Shoreline School District and Shoreline PTA Council are hosting a free screening of the film "The Right to Read" this Wednesday, January 24, 2024 from 6-8pm at the Shoreline Center Theater 18560 1st Ave NE, Shoreline, WA 98155.





The film shares the stories of an NAACP activist, a teacher, and two American families who are striving to see better reading instruction in American schools.





The activist featured in the film, Kareem Weaver, believes literacy is one of the greatest civil rights issues of our time. Recent data shows that nearly 40% of Washington 4th graders do not meet the basic reading standards for this grade level.





Shoreline students fared only slightly better - last year 37% of 4th graders did not meet standard on the Smarter Balanced ELA assessment (from the OSPI report card ).





Many districts in our state, including Shoreline, have been slow to implement curriculums that better align with the science of reading and in the film you'll hear that Mr. Weaver and others are proponents for this to change.





This is an important opportunity to get informed about best practices in reading instruction, to learn what to ask school leaders about and to become involved in advocating for improved literacy teaching.



