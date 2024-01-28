Resident rescued from residential fire at Haller Lake

House fire at Haller Lake

Photo courtesy Seattle Fire

SEATTLE — Tuesday evening, January 23, 2024 at 5:55pm, Seattle Fire Department's Fire Alarm Center received 911 calls about a home on fire in the 14000 block of Meridian Ave N in the Haller Lake neighborhood in north Seattle.





Crews arrived on scene and saw a well-involved fire with flames and heavy smoke coming from the residence.



Upon entering the structure to begin the fire fight, crews found a person inside and rescued them through the right side of the building. Primary and secondary searches were clear and no one else was found inside the home.



Firefighters continued an offensive approach, attacking the fire with water from the inside. By 6:44pm, crews had extinguished the fire.



Two people reported injuries during the incident and were both transported to Harborview Medical Center: a 72-year-old male was rescued from the fire and is in stable condition. An adult male in stable condition.



A third person was in the home at the time of the fire but reported no injuries.



Shoreline Fire Department Medics provided mutual aid during the response. The Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents.



Investigators ruled the cause of the fire as undetermined.







--David Cuerpo, Seattle Fire Line







