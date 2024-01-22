Tickets now available for the Northwest Flower & Garden Festival: A Spectacular Celebration of Spring and Gardening

Tickets for the Northwest Flower & Garden Festival at the Seattle Convention Center, running from February 14 - 18, 2024, are officially on sale.





Photo courtesy NW Flower & Garden Show

Offering visitors an exclusive first look, The Plant Market is set to outshine last year's record-breaking offering, with both new and returning vendors ready to cater to the surging demand in plant sales and tap into the burgeoning enthusiasm of new generations’ growing interest in greenery.Offering visitors an exclusive first look, First Editions® Shrubs & Trees is debuting a new Hydrangea to the world! Visitors will explore the beauty of the elusive new Eclipse® Bigleaf Hydrangea and immerse themselves in a selection of 500 Hydrangeas including the Eclipse® Bigleaf Hydrangea, Endless Summer® BloomStruck® Hydrangea, Endless Summer® Summer Crush® Hydrangea and Endless Summer® Pop Star® Hydrangea.





Photo courtesy NW Flower & Garden Show

Adding to the excitement, a series of brand-new special events, both during and leading up to the Festival, provide a unique opportunity for fans to get closer than ever to renowned flower and garden experts and tastemakers, including the illustrious Kristen Griffith-VanderYacht and Jo Thompson. Outside events require additional tickets.









The stellar lineup at the festival also includes stars of the gardening world, ready to engage with visitors, offer expert advice and share exclusive tips. Notable speakers and judges include:

Super Star Floral Demo with Kristen Griffin Vander-Yacht host of Netflix’s Big Flower Fight

Kamili Bell Hill, author of Happy Plants, Happy People and the brains behind the wildly popular PlantBlerd IG account

Eliza Blank, founder of The Sill and arguably, the mother of today's houseplant movement

Epic Gardening LIVE! With Jacques Lyakov and Kevin Espiritu

And many many more! Explore all seminars and workshops HERE

Tickets are now available at early bird rates at www.gardenshow.com . Visitors are encouraged to explore exclusive hotel rates and packages with our lodging partners, available here





Photo courtesy NW Flower & Garden Show Festival Dates & Hours



February 14 - 18, 2024 Wednesday - Saturday: 9:00 am - 8:00 pm

Sunday: 9:00 am - 6:00 pm



Festival Location



Seattle Convention Center

705 Pike Street - on the corner of 7th and Pike Street

Seattle, Washington 98101



About the Northwest Flower & Garden Festival



The Northwest Flower & Garden Festival is one of the world’s leading garden shows, ranked the second largest in the U.S.

The show is renowned for its size and quality of display gardens, seminars, and commercial exhibits, drawing visitors and participants from across the globe.





About Marketplace Events



MARKETPLACE EVENTS creates vibrant expositions connecting enthusiasts with experts, products and services in dynamic face-to-face environments. The Northwest Flower & Garden Festival is owned and produced by Marketplace Events, the largest producer of home shows in North America. Learn more at www.gardenshow.com



February 14 - 18, 2024

For over three decades, this spectacular showcase has been a source of inspiration for both seasoned gardeners and eager novices, a place where ideas bloom, knowledge flourishes, and the quest for beautiful living spaces begins, marking the start of Spring in the PNW.This year’s show, themed “I Heart Spring” will feature a sensory feast with 20+ full garden displays, overflowing with vibrant colors and interactive experiences like never before, 96+ seminars featuring a plethora of garden luminaries from around the globe, an expanded Market Place including the hit Vintage Market, a new “Plant People Panels” series for beginners and houseplant lovers and thousands of treasures in the marketplace – with shopping recommendations from gardening stars so your beloved botanicals can thrive as theirs do.