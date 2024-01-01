Construction to begin on 235-unit affordable housing project at King County Metro Northgate site
Monday, January 1, 2024
|Architect's drawing of Northgate Station affordable housing building
King County Executive Dow Constantine has announced the start of construction on a 235-unit affordable housing project at King County Metro’s Northgate property after financing and permits are finalized this month.
The housing project is part of King County’s ongoing and successful transit-oriented development program. At Northgate Station, residents can easily access Sound Transit Link light rail 1 Line service and 21 local and regional bus routes operated by King County Metro, Community Transit, and Sound Transit.
A partnership between BRIDGE Housing Corporation, Community Roots Housing, and Walsh Construction will construct the six-story building on one acre of the property, which is under a development agreement and 75-year ground lease with BRIDGE Housing.
King County’s Department of Community and Human Services contributed $30 million in county affordable housing funding. Construction is anticipated to be completed in Fall 2025 and Community Roots Housing will operate the facility when it opens.
“We’re making affordable housing at every level in King County,” said Executive Constantine. “Northgate is the region’s most popular transit hub and offers fast, frequent bus and train service connecting communities. Housing projects like this give people back time they would have spent in traffic - reducing pollution and ensuring a healthier future for everyone.”More information here
