Statewide Communication Exercise is business as usual for Shoreline ACS

Volunteers at the Shoreline ACS van on Saturday

Story and photos by Patrick Ducey Story and photos by Patrick Ducey









This means that about four or five times a year, the Shoreline Auxiliary Communication Service (ACS) sets up the Communication Van (Comm Van) for what is referred to as a 5th Saturday Exercise. December 30, 2023, was a 5th Saturday that saw the Comm Van set up at Sunset Park in Shoreline to participate in one of these exercises.





There are several work stations inside the van with different types of equipment

The scenarios of the exercise sometimes change, but the mission remains mostly the same; going off the grid with no phone line, cell tower, or internet to communicate messages to State, County, and local jurisdictions. Shoreline ACS uses multiple amateur radio frequencies to communicate with all the different entities who participate in these statewide exercises.



One of the modes of communication used is a way of sending an email over a ham radio frequency. This enters the world of digital communication, where if you listen to the frequency of the transmission, it sounds like a fax machine from the 1980's. The scenarios of the exercise sometimes change, but the mission remains mostly the same; going off the grid with no phone line, cell tower, or internet to communicate messages to State, County, and local jurisdictions. Shoreline ACS uses multiple amateur radio frequencies to communicate with all the different entities who participate in these statewide exercises.One of the modes of communication used is a way of sending an email over a ham radio frequency. This enters the world of digital communication, where if you listen to the frequency of the transmission, it sounds like a fax machine from the 1980's.





Much more information can be sent digitally than by voice and is really becoming the standard for emergency communications. This can be especially valuable when local jurisdictions are sending damage assessments or resource requests to County or State Emergency Operations Centers.





NEMCo Emergency Manager Kevin Lowery checks out the set up

Kevin Lowery, the Emergency Manager for Northshore Emergency Management Coalition (NEMCo) stopped by on this rainy Saturday to check out the set-up, as well as let his kids spend some time in the park. Kevin Lowery, the Emergency Manager for Northshore Emergency Management Coalition (NEMCo) stopped by on this rainy Saturday to check out the set-up, as well as let his kids spend some time in the park.





The Comm Van receives many check-ins from NEMCo ametuer radio stations, as well as from Seattle, Snohomish County, and beyond.





“It is very impressive to see such a dedicated group of volunteers out on a holiday weekend practicing skills that can benefit the whole region during a disaster,” Lowery said. He also observed that “the Comm Van provides a valuable resource to the area by being able to smoothly integrate multiple amateur bands, to include HAM, CB Radio, and marine frequencies, into one location. This can give first responders and key city officials more tools when needing to understand the situation as they make decisions.”

Shoreline ACS is made up of volunteers. If you want to join our team, or are interested in ametuer radio, monthly meetings are open to the public and held in Shoreline at Fire Station 61 at Shoreline ACS is made up of volunteers. If you want to join our team, or are interested in ametuer radio, monthly meetings are open to the public and held in Shoreline at Fire Station 61 at 17525 Aurora Ave N on the second Saturday of the month from 10:00am to 12:00pm.





Note that you can only enter the parking lot from southbound Aurora.









Every month with five Saturdays is seen by the State of Washington Emergency Management Department as a great excuse to hold a communication exercise.