We just wanted to give you a friendly reminder that the forecast for this week is calling for an arctic blast with sustained sub-freezing temperatures, even down to 15F.





This means that if you haven't winterized your outdoor fixtures or irrigation system, they will be prone to damage and subsequent leaks.

Wishing you the best this Holiday Season, from all of us at Lake Forest Park Water District!



--Alan Kerley, General Manager







Now is the time to double check that you are prepared.