LFP City Hall

Photo by Steven H. Robinson In view of the winter storm warning and inclement weather predicted for Friday, December 23, 2022, Mayor Jeff Johnson has determined that, for the safety of the public and city employees, City Hall will be closed.





Reminder that City Hall is closed on Monday, December 26, in observance of the Christmas Day holiday.





City Hall will reopen on Tuesday, December 27, at 9:00am.