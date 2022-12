Courtesy City of Shoreline Courtesy City of Shoreline







Know which pieces of packaging can go into your recycling bin and which can't.

Flat, dry cardboard goes in the recycling bin. Styrofoam blocks can be recycled at Recology Store.

Plastic packaging like bubble wrap and air pillows can be recycled at many grocery stores.









For more holiday recycling tips, visit https://buff.ly/3UUgSZv

Cleaning up all of your boxes and bows?