Shoreline Lake-Forest-Park Senior Activity Center will be closed Wednesday, 12/21/2022

Tuesday, December 20, 2022

Photo by Jon Ann Cruver
The Shoreline Lake-Forest-Park Senior Activity Center will be closed Wednesday, 12/21/2022 due to inclement weather.

The Senior Activity Center normally closes for weather when the school district has a snow day.

Since the school district is closed from December 19 to January 2, the Senior Activity Center has sent out a separate notice.



