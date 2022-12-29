Sound Transit: Daytime lane restrictions on 185th scheduled Thursday for concrete pours
Thursday, December 29, 2022
This work is part of the future Lynnwood Link Extension light rail project.
8th Ave NE, south of NE 185th St, will be temporarily closed during this work.
Flaggers will direct traffic around the work zone. Crews will truck in at NE 185th St for concrete delivery.
Two-way traffic at NE 185th St and 8th Ave NE will be maintained, via one lane with flaggers to direct traffic.
