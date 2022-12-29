Sound Transit: Daytime lane restrictions on 185th scheduled Thursday for concrete pours

As early as, Sound Transit will restrict NE 185th St to one lane, from 5th Ave NE to 8th Ave NE, for concrete pours at the 185th St undercrossing.

This work is part of the future Lynnwood Link Extension light rail project.



8th Ave NE, south of NE 185th St, will be temporarily closed during this work.





Two-way traffic at NE 185th St and 8th Ave NE will be maintained, via one lane with flaggers to direct traffic.









Flaggers will direct traffic around the work zone. Crews will truck in at NE 185th St for concrete delivery.