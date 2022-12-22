City of Shoreline Winter Weather update 12/22/2022 2:30pm

Boeing Creek Park photo copyright Tom Wear City of Shoreline Winter Weather update REVISED - Thursday 12/22 - 2:30pm Update City of Shoreline Winter Weather update REVISED - Thursday 12/22 - 2:30pm Update

Holiday Break Camps at Spartan Recreation Center are CANCELLED for Friday, December 23.

Spartan Recreation Center and Shoreline City Hall will both delay opening until 10:00am Friday December 23.

Depending on conditions Friday morning, these facilities may close all together.

Conditions forecast



Avoid or delay travel if possible.





If you must travel, check road and transit conditions before beginning your trip and prepare for possible delays.



What is freezing rain?



Freezing rain is liquid precipitation that freezes on contact with cold surfaces as it enters a shallower layer of temperatures at or below 32 degrees F near the surface.









With an accumulation of ice, there is a possibility of tree limbs snapping and taking out power lines. Prepare for potential power outages.



For the latest weather forecast go to



Live Wire Warning - Keep your distance from any downed lines and report them at 206-684-3000.

Darkened Intersections - Treat all darkened intersections as a four way stop and to be cautious of drivers who may not stop.

Apartments without Fire Alarms - Apartment buildings without power for long periods of time can lose their fire alarm systems. Conduct a fire watch to keep residents safe.

Carbon Monoxide Poisoning - Do not use barbecue or other open flame sources in the home. The smoke from an open flame indoors can lead to death or injury from carbon monoxide poisoning. Snow Removal



Shoreline crews have worked hard to clear primary and secondary routes and are prepping them with sand/deicer in anticipation of cold overnight temperatures causing ice. Reminder, plows only move to neighborhood streets after primary and secondary roads are clear. Depending on conditions, it could take several days before you see a plow on your street. Shoreline crews have worked hard to clear primary and secondary routes and are prepping them with sand/deicer in anticipation of cold overnight temperatures causing ice. Reminder, plows only move to neighborhood streets after primary and secondary roads are clear. Depending on conditions, it could take several days before you see a plow on your street.

Property Owner Responsibilities - Clear your sidewalks and driveways



Shoreline homeowners and business/property owners are responsible for clearing snow and ice off driveways and sidewalks near their property, including the ridge of snow left along the edge of driveways by the snow plow. Please keep your sidewalks clear for pedestrians.

If snow is removed from your property, make sure the snow is not placed in the right of way.

Right of way and catch basins must also be kept clear to accommodate melting snow and to avoid pooling water.

Road Closures



Depending on conditions, the City may post road closure signs on some of our known danger spots. You can see where those are on the



Depending on conditions, the City may post road closure signs on some of our known danger spots. You can see where those are on the Snow Event Closure Map. The City may also need to close other roads due to conditions.

Current road closures (additional closures may be added as conditions are assessed):

All roads on the Snow Event Closure Map are currently closed.

All roads on the Snow Event Closure Map are currently closed. Facility closures and/or hours of operations and meeting notices:



We are monitoring weather and road conditions. City facility hours might be impacted if conditions warrant late opening or early closure.

City Hall

Delayed opening until 10:00am Friday December 23. Depending on conditions Friday morning, City facilities may close all together.

Spartan Recreation Center

Delayed opening until 10:00am Friday December 23. Depending on conditions Friday morning, City facilities may close all together.

Richmond Highlands Recreation Center

Open. Depending on conditions Friday morning, City facilities may be closed.

Shoreline Parks

Richmond Beach Saltwater Park is closed to vehicle traffic.



Our other parks are open; however, we encourage visitors to use caution. Ice on trees from freezing rain can cause tree branches to snap and trees to fall. Please stay out from under trees and avoid forested park areas during the current weather conditions.

Never use a generator, charcoal, or gas grill in an enclosed space, including your home and garage. These emit carbon monoxide, which is a poisonous gas you cannot see or smell but can kill a person in minutes. Carbon monoxide poisoning is a serious threat especially when families look for alternate ways to heat their homes during a power outage.

Never touch or go near any downed power lines.

Remember to treat all intersections as a 4-way stop when traffic lights are out. Power outage safety and carbon monoxide poisoning prevention information





Public Transit



Some King County Metro and Community Transit buses are running on snow reroutes. Please check your route before traveling. For more information, visit



Storm drains and localized flooding



As the snow melts, street drains and culverts can plug as chunks of snow and slush move towards the drainage inlets. If this occurs there may be localized flooding as the water ponds or bypasses plugged drains. Some King County Metro and Community Transit buses are running on snow reroutes. Please check your route before traveling. For more information, visit Metro's Service Advisories website or Community Transit's Rider Alerts As the snow melts, street drains and culverts can plug as chunks of snow and slush move towards the drainage inlets. If this occurs there may be localized flooding as the water ponds or bypasses plugged drains.















