CDC National Health Survey is coming to King County

Dr. Faisal Khan, Director of Public

Health Seattle-King county The CDC’s The CDC’s National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey will be surveying randomly selected households in King County beginning January 4, 2023.





Begun in 1960, the NHANES is the most comprehensive survey of health and nutritional status of the U.S. population, with data informing national health policy, programs and care.





Each year, NHANES selects different U.S. counties to survey, and this year King County will be surveyed.









“I’m so pleased that our community was selected to participate in this year’s study,” said Dr. Faisal Khan, Director of Public Health — Seattle - King County. “I would encourage anyone who has the opportunity to participate to do so. The information provided by our residents will help us to better inform our policy makers and provide us with important information as we make decisions on how to best use our public health resources to meet the needs of our community.”

Since 1960, NHANES has had a prominent role in improving the health of all people living in the U.S. Randomly selected King County households will be mailed a letter inviting them to be a part of the study and are strongly encouraged to participate.





NHANES data address critical health concerns, such as obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease. Public health officials, legislators, and physicians use this information to develop evidence-based health policies, direct and design health programs and services, and expand the health knowledge of the nation. NHANES data also help produce national references and standardized growth charts used by pediatricians across the country.



NHANES collects a broad range of data that affect the lives of everyone in the country, regardless of age, addressing everything from air quality to the low-fat and “light” foods found in grocery stores.



Study participant selection and study involvement



An NHANES team of health professionals, nutritionists, and health technicians is heading to King County and urges everyone who has been selected for the survey to participate.



Residents will have an invitation-only opportunity to participate in NHANES. Addresses are randomly sampled within the county. By selecting participants this way, when combining data from all counties visited this year, NHANES data can more accurately represent the U.S. population.



