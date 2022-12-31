Gene Juarez Academy closes Mountlake Terrace location at Gateway Place
Saturday, December 31, 2022
|A worker uses a lift to reach the upper exterior walls of the now-closed Gene Juarez Academy North Campus in Mountlake Terrace's Gateway Place. Photo by Doug Petrowski
The Gene Juarez Academy North Campus, located at 24255 Van Ry Blvd. #A4 in Mountlake Terrace, is no more as the cosmetology training location has closed.
Crews were seen during the last week of December moving equipment and supplies out of the 15,000- square-foot commercial space and removing the outdoor signage.
The cosmetology school had been conducting classes at the location since 2013, when the cosmetology school moved its North Campus from Northgate to Mountlake Terrace.
“We made the difficult decision to close this campus and let our staff and students know fully 13 months ago,” said Katie Trent, CEO of Gene Juarez Salons and Spas and Gene Juarez Academy.
“In the ensuing year, we took care to graduate all currently enrolled students, with a handful transferring to our South campus to complete their remaining requirements for graduation. Our supportive and wonderful guests have been aware of our impending closure throughout this time.
“We are incredibly proud of our 10 years in the MLT location, and look forward to continuing our 36-year record of graduating skilled cosmetologists at our Federal Way campus.”
A letter at the front door of the former location states, “Gene Juarez Academy made the difficult decision to close the North Campus due to challenges brought on by the ongoing pandemic as well as a decline in enrollment.” The letter says that Oct. 28 was the final day for guest services at the locale.
The Academy North Campus conducted classes for cosmetology students enrolled in 13-month programs. The company boasted that the location had 110 training stations for the students and welcomed customers to receive hair, makeup and nail consultations and to have their hair cut, colored, permed or styled.
The opening of the Gene Juarez Academy North Campus in Mountlake Terrace was heralded by city leaders at the time as significant for the Gateway Plaza business district.
A ribbon-cutting event, attended by city officials and Gene Juarez Salon and Spa executives, was held at the location in January 2013 commemorating the training school’s opening.
Originally published in MLTNews.com
