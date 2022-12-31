Gene Juarez Academy closes Mountlake Terrace location at Gateway Place

The ribbon-cutting ceremony commemorating the opening of the Gene Juarez Academy North Campus in Mountlake Terrace on Jan. 30, 2013, was attended by (L-R) City Councilmembers Kyoko Matsumoto Wright and Seaun Richards, Mayor Jerry Smith, Gene Juarez VP of Education Jerry Aher, North Campus Director Mindy Mignagna and Gene Juarez CEO Scott Missad. (Photo courtesy City of Mountlake Terrace)





The Academy North Campus conducted classes for cosmetology students enrolled in 13-month programs. The company boasted that the location had 110 training stations for the students and welcomed customers to receive hair, makeup and nail consultations and to have their hair cut, colored, permed or styled.The opening of the Gene Juarez Academy North Campus in Mountlake Terrace was heralded by city leaders at the time as significant for the Gateway Plaza business district.