Winter break basketball clinic for 3rd-5th grade youth and 6th-8th graders

Finesse Inferno Basketball training has been serving youth in the Wesco and north Seattle area for over two years now. We are a program that specializes in breaking down the skills of the game and how to move in the most efficient way possible for ingame results.





December 30th at Edmonds Frances Anderson Center 700 Main St, Edmonds, WA 98020 I will be running a basketball clinic for 3rd-5th grade youth and 6th-8th graders. Our last clinic at Archbishop Murphy High School was a success with a large turn out, we are hoping to see many faces again!



Topics that will be covered: Man on man defense: teaching the details of how to move your feet and stay in front of your defender.

Shooting: the proper shooting mechanics to get your shot off quick. Moves off the triple threat to get by your defender.



Please give me a call, email, or contact me on one of my social media accounts if you have any questions.

I have informational videos on my style of training and about my program on my social media sites.





Dante Lewis 425-210-7875

