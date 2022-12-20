Jobs: Shoreline Farmers Market - Market Director



We’re seeking a Market Director to oversee the farmers market, develop programming, cultivate partnerships, and outreach to the community.





The Market Director will be the face of the organization, working directly with the Board of Directors and community organizations. This role will focus on fundraising, strategic planning, and oversee all market operations.



Get more detailed info on our website: shorelinefarmersmarket.org/jobs

Are you passionate about the local food system and creating opportunities for the community? We’ve got great news: Shoreline Farmers Market has the job for you!