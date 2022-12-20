Jobs: Shoreline Farmers Market - Market Director

Shoreline Farmers Market
Market Director
Priority Application Date: January 9, 2023
Compensation: Dependent on experience, starts at $65,000/year, full time 

Are you passionate about the local food system and creating opportunities for the community? We’ve got great news: Shoreline Farmers Market has the job for you!
 
We’re seeking a Market Director to oversee the farmers market, develop programming, cultivate partnerships, and outreach to the community. 

The Market Director will be the face of the organization, working directly with the Board of Directors and community organizations. This role will focus on fundraising, strategic planning, and oversee all market operations.
 
Get more detailed info on our website: shorelinefarmersmarket.org/jobs



