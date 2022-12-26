Power still out for a few at midnight Tuesday

Outages at midnight 12-27-22

After the wind blast that took down branches and trees and power all over the county 7am Monday, December 26, 2022, Seattle City Light is down to 49 active events and 298 customers in all of King county.





My yard is covered with branches again. Only a few will require a chainsaw; most are small enough to be picked up and stuffed in the compost bin - which fortunately was emptied sometime last week.









--Diane Hettrick











