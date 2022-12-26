Power still out for a few at midnight Tuesday

Monday, December 26, 2022

Outages at midnight 12-27-22
After the wind blast that took down branches and trees and power all over the county 7am Monday, December 26, 2022, Seattle City Light is down to 49 active events and 298 customers in all of King county. 

My yard is covered with branches again. Only a few will require a chainsaw; most are small enough to be picked up and stuffed in the compost bin - which fortunately was emptied sometime last week.

I think I'll wait until after the next windstorm. (See the most recent WeatherWatcher article).

--Diane Hettrick



Posted by DKH at 11:52 PM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  