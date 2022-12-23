Dec. 23 7:30am: All Metro service suspended due to ice

Photo courtesy Metro Transit From King County Metro Matters blog From King County Metro Matters blog

As first shared on Dec. 23 at 5am, King County Metro’s buses are unable to leave bus bases due to deteriorating and unsafe road conditions.





We regret the impact on our riders. We continue to reassess and will provide the next update at 10am.





We remain optimistic that we will be able to provide service later today.



Since Metro communicated yesterday its move to the Emergency Snow Network (ESN), fast-accumulating ice and sub-freezing temperatures across King County have worsened and make it impossible for any buses to travel at the present time.



