Dec. 23 7:30am: All Metro service suspended due to ice
Friday, December 23, 2022
As first shared on Dec. 23 at 5am, King County Metro’s buses are unable to leave bus bases due to deteriorating and unsafe road conditions.
We regret the impact on our riders. We continue to reassess and will provide the next update at 10am.
We remain optimistic that we will be able to provide service later today.
Since Metro communicated yesterday its move to the Emergency Snow Network (ESN), fast-accumulating ice and sub-freezing temperatures across King County have worsened and make it impossible for any buses to travel at the present time.
We will add bus service as soon as it is safe for customers and employees.
Other service updates for Fri., Dec. 23
The National Weather Service Seattle recommends staying indoors and not driving if you can. Cold weather shelter locations are available through the King County Regional Homelessness Authority.
- Access paratransit is suspended today other than for than life-sustaining medical needs. Providers are assessing conditions and icy roads may interfere with additional trips.
- City of Seattle Streetcar is currently suspended on both the First Hill and South Lake Union lines.
- King County Water Taxi’s morning trips today on both the Vashon and West Seattle routes are canceled.
- On-demand services including Community Ride, Community Van, Ride Pingo and Via to Transit are suspended today.
- Sound Transit Link light rail is currently operating.
Thank you for your understanding. Please stay safe and warm. Our crews continue to work throughout the night and the morning to ensure safe operating conditions for our vehicles, and access to bases, bus stops and transit centers.
