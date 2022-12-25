USCG cutter Healy meets Santa

Earlier this year, researchers aboard the U.S. Coast Guard cutter Healy reached the North Pole for the third time in the ship's career.

And who did they happen to find? Santaof course!

The trip to the Arctic was part of the international Synoptic Arctic Survey, a research initiative aimed at collecting empirical data in the Arctic Ocean. The goal of the research is to build a comprehensive data set to provide a baseline and track climate change and its impact on the Arctic.



