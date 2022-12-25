USCG cutter Healy meets Santa
Sunday, December 25, 2022
Earlier this year, researchers aboard the U.S. Coast Guard cutter Healy reached the North Pole for the third time in the ship's career.
And who did they happen to find? Santa of course!
The trip to the Arctic was part of the international Synoptic Arctic Survey, a research initiative aimed at collecting empirical data in the Arctic Ocean. The goal of the research is to build a comprehensive data set to provide a baseline and track climate change and its impact on the Arctic.
Want to learn more about the research? Check out this blog from author and artist Leonard Sussman who was aboard the "Healy" during the cruise https://bit.ly/3YM7B8a (His blog has gorgeous photos)
