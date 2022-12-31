Leena's reopens in time for the New Year
Saturday, December 31, 2022
|Leena's is open for business after storm and power outage
They chose to close on Friday December 23rd, 24th and 25th.
We were very concerned about the weather and wanted our employees to stay safe with the ice storm coming and then enjoy Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with their families.
They planned to reopen on Monday after Christmas, but their power was out and was not restored until Wednesday morning.
We finally got the power back on but were not be able to open. We needed to start from scratch and get deliveries and prepare everything.By Friday they were able to open. Menu here
HOURS
- Monday -Saturday 8:00am – 8pm
- Sunday 8am–8pm
