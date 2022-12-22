Decision about Severe Weather Shelter to be made Friday morning

Thursday, December 22, 2022

The weather forecast is a little uncertain right now (welcome to Northwest weather!).

It looks like we will not meet conditions to open Friday, however we are also hearing about nasty weather Thursday night which might change predictions for Friday night.

At this time, we are going to wait to make that call in the morning.

The shelter is housed at St. Dunstan’s Church at 722 N 145th St, Shoreline WA 98133.

If you would like to be a shelter volunteer, email staff@nuhsa.org or call 206-550-5626



