Winter update: City of Shoreline



SIDEWALKS: Please clear your sidewalks! Shoreline homeowners and business/property owners are responsible for clearing snow and ice off driveways and sidewalks near their property. Help our pedestrians stay safe! SIDEWALKS: Please clear your sidewalks! Shoreline homeowners and business/property owners are responsible for clearing snow and ice off driveways and sidewalks near their property. Help our pedestrians stay safe!



ROAD CLOSURES: Road conditions are being assessed and some of our known danger spots are already closed. See more at update below. ROAD CLOSURES: Road conditions are being assessed and some of our known danger spots are already closed. See more at update below.



CITY FACILITIES and PARKS: Camp Shoreline has been cancelled for today, but Spartan remains open for drop-in use. Richmond Highlands Rec Center is closed and teen programming is cancelled. City Hall is open. Richmond Beach Saltwater Park is closed to vehicles.







3:00pm Update FULL UPDATE: https://www.shorelinewa.gov/.../Components/News/News/4853/21 Spartan Recreation Center closed at 5:00pm. today, Tuesday, December 20.

All of the roads on the Snow Event Road Closure Map are currently closed.

Road crews will work to apply as much salt and sand where necessary on primary and secondary routes before the temperatures drop and wet spots freeze over.

If you do not need to be on the roads, please stay home! Ice on roadways will pose a significant danger tonight and tomorrow morning.



If you do drive, go slow, leave extra room for others, and be aware of your surroundings.

We expect Holiday Break Camps to be open tomorrow. However, if that changes, we will notify families via email.



CITY FACILITIES and PARKS: Camp Shoreline has been cancelled for today, but Spartan remains open for drop-in use. Richmond Highlands Rec Center is closed and teen programming is cancelled. City Hall is open. Richmond Beach Saltwater Park is closed to vehicles.

ROADS: Snow crews moved to 12 hours shifts Monday night and are currently plowing primary routes. Once the snow stops and primary routes are cleared, they will move to secondary routes. Only after primary and secondary roads are clear will we start plowing neighborhood streets. See plow maps at update link below.