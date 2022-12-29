FERRIES: Edmonds/Kingston run to add second boat on trial basis

Photo courtesy WSDOT According to WSDOT, a consistent second ferry will be added to Edmonds/Kingston run on a trial basis starting in the new year. According to WSDOT, a consistent second ferry will be added to Edmonds/Kingston run on a trial basis starting in the new year.





The route between Edmonds and Kingston is next in line in WSF’s Service Restoration Plan.





Starting Sunday, January 1, 2023 WSF will begin operating two-boat service on a trial basis as a first step toward full restoration of the run.





In recent months, schedules have changed most frequently on the Edmonds/Kingston run, where a second boat is added daily if crews are available.





The Seattle/Bainbridge, Mukilteo/Clinton and Anacortes/San Juan Islands routes already are fully restored. Workforce development is key to restoring sailings on other routes.











