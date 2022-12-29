FERRIES: Edmonds/Kingston run to add second boat on trial basis
Thursday, December 29, 2022
|Photo courtesy WSDOT
The route between Edmonds and Kingston is next in line in WSF’s Service Restoration Plan.
Starting Sunday, January 1, 2023 WSF will begin operating two-boat service on a trial basis as a first step toward full restoration of the run.
In recent months, schedules have changed most frequently on the Edmonds/Kingston run, where a second boat is added daily if crews are available.
The Seattle/Bainbridge, Mukilteo/Clinton and Anacortes/San Juan Islands routes already are fully restored. Workforce development is key to restoring sailings on other routes.
0 comments:
Post a Comment