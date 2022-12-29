FERRIES: Edmonds/Kingston run to add second boat on trial basis

Thursday, December 29, 2022

Photo courtesy WSDOT
According to WSDOT, a consistent second ferry will be added to Edmonds/Kingston run on a trial basis starting in the new year.

The route between Edmonds and Kingston is next in line in WSF’s Service Restoration Plan. 

Starting Sunday, January 1, 2023 WSF will begin operating two-boat service on a trial basis as a first step toward full restoration of the run.

In recent months, schedules have changed most frequently on the Edmonds/Kingston run, where a second boat is added daily if crews are available. 

The Seattle/Bainbridge, Mukilteo/Clinton and Anacortes/San Juan Islands routes already are fully restored. Workforce development is key to restoring sailings on other routes.



Posted by DKH at 12:27 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  