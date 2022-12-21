Recology and Republic Services kept their trucks home on Tuesday
Wednesday, December 21, 2022
|Bins ready for collection
Photo courtesy Republic Services
They may not be out on Wednesday, either. Both companies will rely on robocalls to inform the day's customers what to do.
On Tuesday, Recology advised customers to leave their bins by the street in case the trucks are able to get to them.
In any case, customers can leave double for the next collection day, without extra charge.
--Diane Hettrick
0 comments:
Post a Comment