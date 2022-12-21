Recology and Republic Services kept their trucks home on Tuesday

Bins ready for collection

Photo courtesy Republic Services Both Recology in Shoreline and Republic Services in LFP and Kenmore chose to be prudent and keep their collection trucks off the streets on Tuesday because of the weather and road conditions. Both Recology in Shoreline and Republic Services in LFP and Kenmore chose to be prudent and keep their collection trucks off the streets on Tuesday because of the weather and road conditions.





They may not be out on Wednesday, either. Both companies will rely on robocalls to inform the day's customers what to do.





On Tuesday, Recology advised customers to leave their bins by the street in case the trucks are able to get to them.





In any case, customers can leave double for the next collection day, without extra charge.





--Diane Hettrick







