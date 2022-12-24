Christmas services at Saint Dunstan's

Saturday, December 24, 2022

Saint Dunstan’s the Church that Feeds People wants to invite you to join us at one or all our three Christmas services this year. 

On Christmas Eve at 4pm we will be having our Lessons and Carols “Family Service” which will be a great time of celebration for all people.

At 10pm we are having our Candlelight Service, a beautiful traditional service to welcome Christ into the world.

Finally if you are looking for a Sunday Morning 10am service we would love to have you join us on Christmas Morning to celebrate the Birth of the Christ Child!

We hope to see you there, and Love Always!


