Slow down and make way for snow plows

Photo courtesy WSDOT By Diane Hettrick By Diane Hettrick





Every municipality I follow is saying the same thing. Stay home. Stay out of the way while they take care of the roads.





People are going too fast and treating snow plows as an annoyance. Already someone managed to run into a state patrol vehicle that was blocking the road for the snow plow. No one hurt.





The photo looks west on SR 104 (aka Ballinger Way, NE 205th, 244th SW, Lake Ballinger Way, Edmonds Way). Right here it's Ballinger Way.





WSDOT didn't explain the photo but it looks like a couple of collisions.











