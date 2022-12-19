Pam Cross: I have never been a collector...
Monday, December 19, 2022
I have never been a collector of things.
When my son was young, we attended the Nutcracker, listened to the music, and he assembled a cardboard nutcracker in school.
At that time, Bartell’s carried several nutcrackers during the Christmas holiday season. I decided to give him a nutcracker every Christmas.
The first few years I stuck with the classics.
He was excited the first year, and maybe the second.
The first few years I stuck with the classics.
He was excited the first year, and maybe the second.
He was politely interested. He hugged me and thanked me, but I could tell his heart wasn’t in it.
His interests were now on getting a Game Boy and all things electronic.
In retrospect, I didn’t think to look for an electronic game involving nutcrackers. Another missed parenting opportunity.
|Salvation Army and a chimney sweep
I keep trying to dust it off.
A watchmaker with great details, and a carpenter who is holding a toy tool chest with two-dimensional tools that look remarkably like the toys that his grandfather had given to him years earlier.
That was his favorite.
0 comments:
Post a Comment