Monday, December 19, 2022

Classic styles
Story and photos by Pam Cross

I have never been a collector of things.

When my son was young, we attended the Nutcracker, listened to the music, and he assembled a cardboard nutcracker in school. 

At that time, Bartell’s carried several nutcrackers during the Christmas holiday season. I decided to give him a nutcracker every Christmas.

The first few years I stuck with the classics.

He was excited the first year, and maybe the second.

In order to rekindle his interest, I decided to widen my search to less traditional ones. Santa Claus of course. And a Firefighter.

He was politely interested. He hugged me and thanked me, but I could tell his heart wasn’t in it. 

His interests were now on getting a Game Boy and all things electronic. 

In retrospect, I didn’t think to look for an electronic game involving nutcrackers. Another missed parenting opportunity.

Salvation Army and a chimney sweep
So for the next few years I went with my favorites. A Salvation Army Bell-ringer and a Chimney Cleaner whose face and clothes are painted to look dusty. 

I keep trying to dust it off.

A watchmaker with great details, and a carpenter who is holding a toy tool chest with two-dimensional tools that look remarkably like the toys that his grandfather had given to him years earlier. 

That was his favorite.

A watchmaker and a carpenter
He’s 40 now. And since moving out over 20 years ago, has never asked for the nutcrackers.

I have never been a collector. But I guess I am now and love each and every one of them.




