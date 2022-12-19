Pam Cross: I have never been a collector...

At that time, Bartell’s carried several nutcrackers during the Christmas holiday season. I decided to give him a nutcracker every Christmas.



The first few years I stuck with the classics.



He was excited the first year, and maybe the second.





He was politely interested. He hugged me and thanked me, but I could tell his heart wasn’t in it. In order to rekindle his interest, I decided to widen my search to less traditional ones. Santa Claus of course. And a Firefighter.He was politely interested. He hugged me and thanked me, but I could tell his heart wasn’t in it.





His interests were now on getting a Game Boy and all things electronic.





In retrospect, I didn’t think to look for an electronic game involving nutcrackers. Another missed parenting opportunity.





Salvation Army and a chimney sweep So for the next few years I went with my favorites. A Salvation Army Bell-ringer and a Chimney Cleaner whose face and clothes are painted to look dusty. So for the next few years I went with my favorites. A Salvation Army Bell-ringer and a Chimney Cleaner whose face and clothes are painted to look dusty.





I keep trying to dust it off.



A watchmaker with great details, and a carpenter who is holding a toy tool chest with two-dimensional tools that look remarkably like the toys that his grandfather had given to him years earlier.





That was his favorite.



