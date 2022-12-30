Winter Recreation Registration starts Tuesday January 3rd for Shoreline residents, January 5th for LFP residents

Friday, December 30, 2022


Check out the Recreation Guide for Adult Fitness, Adult Trips, Specialized Recreation, Preschool and Youth Programs, Drop-in, and much more!

Registration for January - March 2023 begins on the following dates: 
  • January 3, 2023, at 8am for Shoreline residents
  • January 5, 2023 for Lake Forest Park residents
  • January 6, 2023 for non-residents 
Visit shorelinewa.gov/registernow to sign-up once registration opens

Shoreline residents: Apply For 2023 Recreation Scholarships

Scholarships are available to qualifying families, as well as, those facing extenuating circumstances. To apply, complete the 2023 Scholarship Application and Waiver forms.

Submit the form along with supporting documents via email to shorelineparks@shorelinewa.gov and call 206-801-2600 before you register.

Lake Forest Park residents:

LFP offers scholarship reimbursements for eligible youth and specialized recreation participants who reside in the City and are registered for and attend cultural, recreation, or aquatic programs and camps. For more information, go to our webpage or call City Hall, 206-368-5440.



